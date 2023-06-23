Golf event helps to raise money for cancer research

By WEAU Staff and Jeff Ralph
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Golfers tee’d off for a good cause in Eau Claire Friday.

A fundraiser for the Garding Against Cancer Foundation brought a crowd to Hickory Hills Golf Club. The Foundation is named after UW-Madison Head Basketball Coach Greg Gard.

It supports cancer research at UW-hospitals. An organizer living with cancer says it’s important to help fundraise innovation that could help out those like him.

Last year the event helped raise $44,000 dollars and organizers say the goal for this year is to raise more than $50,000 dollars.

