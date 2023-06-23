Man charged with homicide in Polk County shooting sentenced

LUCK, Wis. (WEAU) - A man charged in the shooting death of a 48-year-old man in the Village of Luck is sentenced.

Court records show 36-year-old Michael Radke of Luck, who is charged with first-degree intentional homicide for the death of Chad Daniels, also of Luck, is sentenced to life in prison. Luck is eligible for extended supervision after 50 years. He has 601 days sentence credit.

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, at 5:02 p.m. Oct. 29, 2021, a 911 caller reported a gunshot victim on the 600 block of East Butternut Avenue in Luck. One person was found dead when law enforcement arrived. The Sheriff’s Office then took the suspect, Radke, into custody.

