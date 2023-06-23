New thrift sale in Eau Claire raises money for immigrant family

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa Valley Bridge Builders are holding a special fundraising thrift sale this weekend, until noon Saturday.

The sale is raising money for an immigration family from Mexico who is living in Eau Claire and is currently seeking asylum status.

Site host and volunteer, Tiffany Leighton-Giffey, said that this family has been enduring this process for a long time.

“They came to the border two years ago, legally, and asked for asylum status. And that begins the process of helping them out and finding they are seeking asylum, and finding someone to sponsor and support them, because while they’re doing this, they don’t receive any funds, they can’t work or anything that they have to be fully supported and have sponsors until they get their work permits,” Leighton-Giffey said.

But getting this status is not an overnight process.

“It’s a very grueling process and it’s really not guaranteed in any sense that they’ll even be granted asylum. But if they are granted asylum, then they can then start the process of a green card, which again is a very long process. Or that they could be denied and then they need to return home,” Leighton-Giffey said.

Volunteers said they are doing what they can to help support this family so that they can stay in the United States.

Volunteer and friend of the family, Sandy Ayres, said that all the proceeds go towards supporting the family.

“But the family is given a certain amount of money for groceries, for rent, a little bit of spending money. But now they’re so thrilled to be able to get jobs and to be starting to make some money of their own. You know, their goal, as much as our goal is to help them reach independence,” Ayres said.

Volunteers said that donations are always welcome for the thrift sale.

“What’s exciting is people keep continuing to bring out donations. So even if you were here yesterday or this morning, feel free to come back because there would probably be some new things,” Ayers said.

The sale also includes cookies and carbonated drinks, to help in raising money for the family.

Volunteers also said that they have raised thousands of dollars in past years for this family, and hope to keep it up.

