One more day of heat before a front brings showers and thunderstorms this weekend

Another day with high heat around Western Wisconsin, but an end is in sight as the pattern starts to break down this weekend. The same high pressure system remains over the Great Lakes as it has all week, while a slow moving cold front has now made it into far Western Minnesota. We remain mostly clear for tonight and overnight lows will again be in the 60s. On Friday southerly flow will continue, leading to one more hot day for the area. It will again be mostly sunny with highs around 90. By late afternoon and early evening, a few stray showers and storms may develop.

A cold front begins to move through the Upper Midwest Friday (weau)

On Saturday the front will slide eastward and lay out just to our north, while connecting up with low pressure over Western Minnesota. This will keep most of our area in the warm sector for another day. South and southwest flow will allow for dew points to rise into the 60s while temperatures again quickly rise into the 80s. Afternoon highs will depend on how quickly any showers and storms may develop. If they are delayed until Saturday night then we may see another 90 degree day, but it does appear at least scattered showers and storms will be possible by late afternoon. There is at least a low-end severe threat, but we should have a better idea on that in the next 24 hours. Showers and thunderstorms will then become more likely Saturday night, with some heavy rainfall likely. The low to our west will then slide through Wisconsin on Sunday, keeping high chances of at least scattered showers and storms in the forecast. Extra clouds will also help to make for a cooler finish to the weekend with highs remaining in the 70s. Widespread rainfall amounts of at least 0.50-1.00″ look likely, but amounts up to 2″ will easily be possible in any organized thunderstorms. The rain will help put at least a dent in the developing drought over the last several weeks. Some drier weather will follow into early next week as a stretch of cooler days keeps us much closer to average.

