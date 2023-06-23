Say cheese: The 22nd Ellsworth Cheese Curd Festival kicks off

ELLSWORTH, Wis. (WEAU) -Say cheese because the Ellsworth Cheese Curd Festival is kicking off on Friday and there will be lots of cheese to smile about.

For the 22nd year, the cheese curd capital of Wisconsin will be celebrating one of Wisconsin’s famous delicacies, cheese curds on Friday, June 23, and Saturday, June 24 from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. The festival will include over 15 cheese curd vendors, cheese curd tasting events, and a cheese curd eating contest. The Executive Director of the Ellsworth Area Chamber of Commerce, Kim Beebe, said the Cheese Curd Festival is an important part of the Ellsworth community.

“For Ellsworth, we’re so proud of our title as the official cheese curd capital of Wisconsin,” Kim Beebe said. “There’s a lot of pride that goes along with the cheese curds and the festival but we are also very proud of our agriculture roots here which is why we infused so much about agriculture and dairy into the event, as well as pride in Wisconsin.”

Each year the Ellsworth Cheese Curd Festival incorporates a signature cheese curd. This year the signature curd is Nacho Supremo. For more information about the festival click here.

