Showers and thunderstorms return this weekend with heavy rainfall potential

We are finishing up the work week with more hot weather, and the second consecutive day Eau Claire has reached 90 degrees. Thankfully dew points have remained low enough to keep humidity in check, though northern areas are seeing a rise in close proximity to a front. A few scattered showers and storms are also moving through some of our far north/west areas, but we can expect to stay mostly dry for tonight. Temperatures will gradually drop down into the 60s overnight. The same front will remain over Northern Wisconsin into Saturday, attached to low pressure moving into Minnesota. This entire system will be on the move, working across Wisconsin on Sunday. Out in front of it, we will remain in southerly flow for one final day, allowing for another above average day. Highs will hinge on cloud cover, which may be more prevalent at times, so most places are likely to stay in the 80s. A shower or storm is possible, but not likely until at least the evening hours.

A front and low pressure system move in this weekend. (weau)

Clusters of showers and thunderstorms are then forecast to slide in from the west, making for some heavy rainfall potential Saturday night. Though a severe storm cannot be ruled out, conditions don’t appear to support anything significant, but some small hail and gusty winds may accompany any thunderstorms. Lows will drop back into the mid 60s. The low will work across the state on Sunday, along with an upper low, leading to more scattered showers and storms through the day. Extra clouds will dominate, so it will stay cooler with highs in the low and mid 70s. A shower or two may carry into Sunday night, but we look to dry out as the system moves away. Total rainfall over the weekend may range from just 0.25″ on the low end, up to 1.00″ on the higher end. But local amounts between 1-2″ will occur with some of the thunderstorms. This will be very welcomed as much of the region has been abnormally dry with an expanding area of drought. Eau Claire is running a deficit of more than 2.5″ just in June alone. Northwest flow will keep us a touch below average into next Monday, and with the upper low still nearby, a stray shower is possible, but it should remain largely dry with highs again in the 70s. The jet stream will flatten out into the middle of next week, leading to the return of seasonable temperatures, in the low 80s.

