SportScene 13 for Thursday, June 22nd

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire Express wrap up their road trip against the Rochester Honkers.

Eau Claire Memorial alumn Dylan O’Conell has announced his transfer to Central Arizona.

Regis softball announced Nolan Fandess as head softball coach, and UW-La Crosse announced JT Gritzmacher hill be the men’s head basketball coach.

Also, several area golfers competed at the Wisconsin Junior PGA Tournament.

