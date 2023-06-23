SportScene 13 for Thursday, June 22nd

By Philip Choroser
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 10:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire Express wrap up their road trip against the Rochester Honkers.

Eau Claire Memorial alumn Dylan O’Conell has announced his transfer to Central Arizona.

Regis softball announced Nolan Fandess as head softball coach, and UW-La Crosse announced JT Gritzmacher hill be the men’s head basketball coach.

Also, several area golfers competed at the Wisconsin Junior PGA Tournament.

