Suspect in custody following traffic stop attempt by Menomonie police, squad car hit

Generic police lights
Generic police lights(MGN)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is in custody following an attempted traffic stop by Menomonie police.

According to a media release from the Menomonie Police Department, on June 23, 2023, at 1:25 a.m., a Menomonie Police Officer attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation.

The media release states, “The vehicle eventually stopped, but then fled the scene of the traffic stop in their vehicle. Several blocks later, the vehicle struck a Menomonie Police Department squad car that was responding to assist the primary officer. The driver of the suspect vehicle then attempted to flee the scene on foot and was apprehended by MPD officers. The MPD officer involved in the crash and driver of the incident vehicle were transported to the hospital for what appeared to be minor injuries.”

According to the media release, the officer was later released from the hospital.

The suspect was also released from the hospital and was taken to the Dunn County Jail on the suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated-causing injury and felony fleeing, according to the media release.

