Country Fest announces select 2024 performers

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Country Fest is announcing some of the performers for next year’s festival.

Eric Church, Keith Urban and Jake Owen will all be performing at next year’s Country Fest which is scheduled June 27-29, 2024.

According to a press release from Country Fest, Eric Church last performed at the festival in 2017. Keith Urban last visited Cadott in 2015.

Festival organizers will release the full lineup this fall, and general admission tickets and camping will go on sale at that time.

