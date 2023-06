EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire Express rallied from a two run deficit to win in walk-off fashion over the Rochester Honkers.

Catcher Cole Conn delivered the winning hit to right-centerfield to score Rayth Peterson as the Express won 3-2.

With the win, the team sits just one game back of first place in the Great Plains East Division.

