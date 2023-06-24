Family of missing Sauk Co. 13-year-old organizes search

The Sauk Co. Sheriff's Office put out a missing person report for James Yoblonski.
The Sauk Co. Sheriff's Office put out a missing person report for James Yoblonski.(Scott Steinhorst | Sauk Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Benjamin Cadigan
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 9:18 AM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARABOO, Wis. (WMTV) - The family of missing Reedsburg 13-year-old James Yoblonski is organizing a search effort.

Yoblonski’s father posted on Facebook saying anyone who wants to help should meet at Badger Ammunition in Baraboo at 10 a.m. Sunday morning.

“We will be doing a search for James this sun all and any persons that want to help in the search friends family anyone please meet at badger ammunition in Baraboo Wi Sunday at 10:00 am we will meet there first,” Yoblonski’s father posted. “And go from there we will be searching from sky high road south and HWY 12 east please any one that wants to come help all are welcome I will have 6 cases of water with me.”

Yoblonski went missing along with a handgun and two wilderness survival guides from his home June 12.

The Sauk Co. Sheriff’s Office previously stated that while the handgun is suspected to be with Yoblonski, he is not a threat to himself or others.

Police continuously searched for Yoblonski in the Devil’s Lake State Park area, saying they believe he is avoiding law enforcement in an attempt to live off the grid as a survivalist.

Anyone with information on Yoblonski’s possible location is encouraged to call the Sauk Co. Sheriff’s Office at 608-355-4495.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic police lights
Suspect in custody following traffic stop attempt by Menomonie police, squad car hit
Ambulance
1 person dead after motorcycle crash in La Crosse County
Some haze over Eau Claire, WI from smoke caused by wildfires in Western Canada.
DNR updates air quality advisory for the state
Anothony Truss
Chippewa Falls man accused of possessing child pornography
The 22nd Ellsworth Cheese Curd Festival will feature Nacho Supremo as the festival's signature...
Say cheese: The 22nd Ellsworth Cheese Curd Festival kicks off

Latest News

SkyWarn 13 Wx @ 6 (6/24/23)
Rock the Riverfront 2023
Over 550 people run in a variety of different races for the Rock the Riverfront Races, put on...
Over 550 people participate in the Rock the Riverfront races, in downtown Eau Claire
Country Fest announces select 2024 performers