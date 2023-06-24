Family of missing Sauk Co. 13-year-old organizes search

BARABOO, Wis. (WMTV) - The family of missing Reedsburg 13-year-old James Yoblonski is organizing a search effort.

Yoblonski’s father posted on Facebook saying anyone who wants to help should meet at Badger Ammunition in Baraboo at 10 a.m. Sunday morning.

“We will be doing a search for James this sun all and any persons that want to help in the search friends family anyone please meet at badger ammunition in Baraboo Wi Sunday at 10:00 am we will meet there first,” Yoblonski’s father posted. “And go from there we will be searching from sky high road south and HWY 12 east please any one that wants to come help all are welcome I will have 6 cases of water with me.”

Yoblonski went missing along with a handgun and two wilderness survival guides from his home June 12.

The Sauk Co. Sheriff’s Office previously stated that while the handgun is suspected to be with Yoblonski, he is not a threat to himself or others.

Police continuously searched for Yoblonski in the Devil’s Lake State Park area, saying they believe he is avoiding law enforcement in an attempt to live off the grid as a survivalist.

Anyone with information on Yoblonski’s possible location is encouraged to call the Sauk Co. Sheriff’s Office at 608-355-4495.

