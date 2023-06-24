Over 550 people participate in the Rock the Riverfront races, in downtown Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Royal Credit Union (RCU) Foundation’s Rock the Riverfront races took place on Saturday, featuring the charity classic.

Five races were carried out during this event, as well as games, food, drinks, prizes, and a fundraiser.

Vice President of Community Engagement for RCU, Jennifer McHugh, said that everyone participating in the event was very excited.

“We are so excited to be here today for the 29th annual Rock the Riverfront, featuring the charity classic. This event is just amazing. It features a 10K, 2-mile and then two kids’ races, which are super fun. And everyone’s here today running for a reason,” McHugh said.

Race participant and 10K winner, David Writz, said that it was the perfect day to have the races.

“It was good. Temperatures were nice. Sun wasn’t too much of a factor. Last half of the race was shady, so that was nice. And then coming in on a downhill is a perfect way to finish. So yeah, obviously you couldn’t ask for a better day,” Writz said.

All the proceeds from the event will be given to three, non-profit, workforce development organizations.

“So that’s Junior Achievement, the L.E. Phillips Career Development Center and Workforce Resource Inc. We just are so proud to be able to help them out and make sure that they’re continuing to thrive in our community,” McHugh said.

President of L.E. Philips Career Development Center, Gregg Mizerk, said that they would like to invest their share of the money they’re given, into their employees, for their hard work.

“We’ve been in business since 1959, and we help people that have disabilities or barriers to employment. So we have lots of different products and services that we do throughout the community, and also on 1515 Wall Street. In Chippewa Falls, we also help people that are experiencing homelessness,” Mizerk said.

Each organization will get money, yet participants get the chance to vote for the charity they think should get the most money.

For 29 years, this race has been helping the community by fundraising money for three different charities, annually.

“It really is an event that’s evolved over the years. It’s one of the true charity races in our community. So we’re giving back what we make, to those non-profits,” McHugh said.

Depending on who gets the most votes, RCU will be splitting over $27,000 between the three charities.

The Royal Credit Union has given over $8,000,000 back to the community over the last 29 years, and their Vice President of Community Engagement said that they are always accepting donations to keep going.

