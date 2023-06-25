Cooler temperatures to wrap up the weekend with lingering shower chances to kick off the last week of June

Low pressure toward the Upper Midwest will continue to slide slowly to the east, driving more chances at some showers and storms through the region tomorrow morning and into the afternoon. These showers will likely be more of a widespread, soaking rain as opposed to heavier rates of rainfall much like we saw earlier this afternoon. This will be beneficial to the drought that we’ve seen expand through most of the viewing area. In the wake of a passing cold front, coupled with plenty of cloud cover, temperatures are expected to remain on the cooler side for today as we top out in the low to mid 70s across the area, which would be the first time in nine days that we’ve had a high temperature that’s not at least 80 in Eau Claire.

Low pressure continues to slide across the northern portion of the nation, bringing widespread showers and storms (WEAU)

Heading into tomorrow night, most of the showers and storms will depart the region. Northwest flow will keep us a touch below average into next Monday, and with the upper low still nearby, a stray shower is possible, but it should remain largely dry with highs again in the 70s. By the middle of next week, our jet stream will return to a more zonal flow, or an east to west orientation, spelling the return of more seasonable temperatures. For this time of year, that generally equates to the low to mid 80s. Conditions will also likely remain quiet as Tuesday brings the return of some sunshine, along with another dry day on Wednesday. Additional rain chances may return later in the week.

