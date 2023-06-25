Roe overturn anniversary sees protests, counter-protests

March for Life Wisconsin held a rally outside the State Capitol Saturday. Hundreds gathered, with a mix of both pro-life and pro-choice supporters.
By Benjamin Cadigan
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 9:44 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Saturday marked the one-year anniversary of the Supreme Court’s ruling to overturn Roe v. Wade. Both pro-choice and pro-life groups held events in Madison in response to last year’s ruling.

March for Life Wisconsin held a rally outside the State Capitol Saturday. Hundreds gathered, with a mix of both pro-life and pro-choice supporters.

Attendee Jo Ellen Kilkenny says she wasn’t always a pro-life supporter.

“I used to be pro-choice, and what did change my mind was the birth of my son with severe disabilities. And I realized then that we all have dignity,” Kilkenny said.

Pro-choice counter-protester Ginger Baier said she’s been a longtime activist for abortion rights.

“I’m an activist from way back. My mother was an activist, my sister was an activist. So, I’ll continue to do this until abortion is legal in the United States,” she said.

Meanwhile, Planned Parenthood Advocates of Wisconsin also held an event. Pro-choice supporters spent time knocking on doors in Madison.

Event organizers say the event was a success.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Country Fest announces select 2024 performers
Generic police lights
Suspect in custody following traffic stop attempt by Menomonie police, squad car hit
The Sauk Co. Sheriff's Office put out a missing person report for James Yoblonski.
Family of missing Sauk Co. 13-year-old organizes search
Some haze over Eau Claire, WI from smoke caused by wildfires in Western Canada.
DNR updates air quality advisory for the state
Each set has gone to school together all their lives, but most are going in different...
11 sets of twins prepare to graduate from the same high school together

Latest News

SportScene 13 - Saturday (6/24/23)
SkyWarn 13 Wx @ 10 (6/24/23)
Lila Szyryj
Madison native crowned Miss Wisconsin 2023
SkyWarn 13 Wx @ 6 (6/24/23)