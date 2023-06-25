Thousands gather at Newbourne Village Renaissance Faire for the third year in a row

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Newbourne Village Renaissance Faire took place in Chippewa Falls for the third year in a row.

Regulars and newcomers from all around Wisconsin gather in costume to participate in the event.

Owner and Executive Director, Mark Lakowske, said that everyone will have something to do at the faire.

“We have shows going on. We’ve got music. We’ve got all kinds of shopping. We’ve got 75+ vendors here, full of handmade things. Definitely amazing. There’s something for everyone,” Lakowske said.

Those who participate in the faire, try to make it accurate to history, but with a hint of fairytale mixed in.

“We represent the time period in Elizabethan history from around 1565 to 18-, 1565 to 1685. So we’re a chapter, not a page in history. And so most of us, what we’re wearing, myself included, is representative of that time period of Elizabethan England. And we’re also a fairy tale come to life,” Lakowske said.

Acting as Queen Beatrice, Zanna Joyce Fleming, said all the props and costumes are normally handmade, or collected by the actors.

“There is a costumer who makes wonderful gowns for us. This was my gown that I wore last year. This year’s gown we keep for the dry days, and they’re both made by the same very talented sewer, Master Lakowske,” Fleming said.

Most of the actors who participated in the renaissance faire are very skilled in the art of music and acting, including the Queen and those who serve her.

Known as Ballad the Bard, Nat Bartelt said that families with kids typically have a great time at the faire.

“I am the Queen’s bard. So I sit before the Queen. I play at her feet. I play some music to entertain her throughout as she’s greeting guests. Many children love to come up to the queen. She has little gifts for them. The Queen and the court love meeting children, especially, and they’re all fascinated by this,” Bartelt said.

Those who have worked at the faire for years still welcome newcomers with open arms.

“I would just like to invite everyone to come and visit newborn village. It’s a wonderful family friendly day of fun and joy and love,” Fleming said.

There’s only one weekend left before the Newbourne Village Renaissance Faire starts to close for the year, but they will be back again next June.

The faire is 100% volunteer based. Some of the proceeds go to local charities or organizations in need.

They are always looking for more volunteers.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.