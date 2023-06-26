Authorities find suspected drugs in vehicle during search, 2 in custody

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A detective found suspected drugs in vehicle during a search in Buffalo County Sunday.

On June 25, 2023, at 1:14 p.m. a Sheriff’s Office Detective/K9 Unit stopped a vehicle for equipment violations in the Town of Buffalo on South Highway 54 near the Minnesota State Line, according to a media release from the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office.

The media release says during the traffic stop, both occupants were told to exit the vehicle for a search. During a pat-down search, a Detective grabbed what he noted was a handgun in a suspect’s waste band. The suspect is identified in the media release as 30-year-old Bolus Andre Abdalla Dimbiti of Arcadia.

The media release states, “Dimbiti then immediately fled the traffic stop, on foot into a wooded area near a backwater area of the Mississippi River with the handgun. Dimbiti later emerged from the wooded area and was taken into custody. After a search of the vehicle, Deputies located marijuana, cocaine and a digital scale in the vehicle. Also present was a seven week old infant in the vehicle as well. A short time later, Deputies made contact with a subject who was fishing in the area, who advised they observed Dimbiti throw two objects into the water. A request was made by the Sheriff’s Office to Winona County Dive Rescue to search for the firearm. The firearm and a loaded magazine were later located by the dive team.”

According to the media release, Dimbiti was later booked into the Buffalo County Jail. 24-year-old Kayla Blom of Arcadia was also arrested and referred for drug charges.

Assisting the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office was Winona Police Department, Winona County Dive Rescue, and Buffalo County Child Protective Services. South Highway 54 was shut down temporarily during the incident.

A criminal complaint shows Dimbiti is facing charges of possession of a firearm by a felon, resisting an officer, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of cocaine, and possession of tetrahydrocannabinols (thc).

Court records show a $5,000.00 cash bond is set for Dimbiti, and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 6, 2023.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.