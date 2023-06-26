Authorities give update on body recovered from the Mississippi River near La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - The La Crosse County Sheriff’s Office is giving an update on a body that was recovered from the Mississippi River, near La Crosse, on June 20, 2023.

A media release from the La Crosse County Sheriff’s Office states, “The remains recovered on June 20 in the Mississippi River have had an initial examination at Mayo and will be examined further by a forensic anthropologist. Initial indications are that they have been in the river approximately 5 years plus/minus and probably less. Further investigation has also revealed that it could be someone who was hunting at the time they entered the river. This may have been from a back water or tributary.”

“We are continuing to share information on this case with the hope we can identify the individual quickly and bring closure to a family that is missing a loved one,” Sheriff Siegel said in the media release.

