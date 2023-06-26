The barn doors are open at the new Agriculture Campus

By Ellie Jo Pomerleau
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 8:23 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -The barn doors are officially open at the new Agriculture Campus at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds.

On Monday, June 26 an official ribbon-cutting ceremony was held at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds at 10 a.m. in honor of wrapping up of the Barn Replacement Project that has been in the works since the collapse of the Red Barn in 2019. The Barn Replacement Project was a project funded by donors throughout the region to build five new buildings on the fairgrounds to act as farm animal exhibit spaces and as multipurpose buildings.

The Executive Director of the Northern Wisconsin State Fair, Rusty Volk, said the project was necessary to increase safety, increase sustainability, and provide more space for exhibitors.

“We have a really nice flow pattern as far as how to unload cattle, load cattle, how it’s going to be safe for the animals, how we’re not going to have runaway animals, and how the exhibitors are going to get used to showing in a different atmosphere,” Volk said.

Although the new buildings are not 100 percent complete, they are scheduled to be finished by the start of the 125th Northern Wisconsin State Fair coming up on Wednesday, July 12 through Sunday, July 16. For more information on the barn project click here.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Country Fest announces select 2024 performers
The Sauk Co. Sheriff's Office put out a missing person report for James Yoblonski.
Family of missing Sauk Co. 13-year-old organizes search
American Girl fans from around the world attend final MCM benefit sale
FILE - The top Russian military commander in Ukraine, Gen. Sergei Surovikin, left, and Russian...
With Russia revolt over, mercenaries’ future and direction of Ukraine war remain uncertain
Evan Burroughs, who touts the virtues of an Oregon pilot program that charges motorists by the...
As fuel taxes plummet, states weigh charging by the mile instead of the tank

Latest News

Junior Achievement of Wisconsin Northwestern Area wins Rock the Riverfront Charity Classic...
Junior Achievement of Wisconsin Northwestern Area wins Rock the Riverfront Charity first place prize
NWSF Hosts Ribbon Cutting for New Agriculture Campus (3)
James Yoblonski's family held a search with the community Sunday, hoping to find the missing...
Family holds search for missing 13-year-old Sauk Co. teen
Rock the Riverfront Featuring the 29th Annual Charity Classic Recap (Interview)