The barn doors are open at the new Agriculture Campus

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -The barn doors are officially open at the new Agriculture Campus at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds.

On Monday, June 26 an official ribbon-cutting ceremony was held at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds at 10 a.m. in honor of wrapping up of the Barn Replacement Project that has been in the works since the collapse of the Red Barn in 2019. The Barn Replacement Project was a project funded by donors throughout the region to build five new buildings on the fairgrounds to act as farm animal exhibit spaces and as multipurpose buildings.

The Executive Director of the Northern Wisconsin State Fair, Rusty Volk, said the project was necessary to increase safety, increase sustainability, and provide more space for exhibitors.

“We have a really nice flow pattern as far as how to unload cattle, load cattle, how it’s going to be safe for the animals, how we’re not going to have runaway animals, and how the exhibitors are going to get used to showing in a different atmosphere,” Volk said.

Although the new buildings are not 100 percent complete, they are scheduled to be finished by the start of the 125th Northern Wisconsin State Fair coming up on Wednesday, July 12 through Sunday, July 16. For more information on the barn project click here.

