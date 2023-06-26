DNR issuing air quality advisory statewide

Some haze over Eau Claire, WI from smoke caused by wildfires in Western Canada.
Some haze over Eau Claire, WI from smoke caused by wildfires in Western Canada.(Daniel Gomez)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WI (WEAU) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is issuing an Orange-Purple air quality advisory from Monday, June 26 - 7:00 a.m. CDT until Thursday, June 29 - 12:00 p.m. CDT statewide.

A media release from the DNR states, “Smoke originating from Canadian wildfires will spread from north-to-south on Monday, June 26, impacting PM2.5 concentrations at the surface. We expect this situation to remain highly dynamic over the coming days and will adjust messaging as needed. For Monday, June 26th, we expect the heaviest smoke impacts across the eastern half of the state, where the Air Quality Index (AQI) is expected to be within the UNHEALTHY category but could reach the VERY UNHEALTHY category. People with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children should avoid prolonged or heavy exertion and consider avoiding all physical outdoor activities; everyone else should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion and consider avoiding prolonged or heavy exertion. At this time, we anticipate the eastern half of the state to see the heaviest surface smoke through the episode, with noon Tuesday through noon Wednesday currently appearing to be the timing of heaviest impact. The AQI will likely range from the UNHEALTHY to VERY UNHEALTHY categories, but we cannot rule out the possibility of the AQI reaching the HAZARDOUS category.”

Details about this advisory are available on the Wisconsin Air Quality Monitoring Data site, according to the media release.

