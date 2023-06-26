ECCHA looking for owner of bearded dragon picked up by Eau Claire police

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Eau Claire County Humane Association is looking for the owner(s) of a bearded dragon picked up by Eau Claire police.

According to information from Eau Claire Police, a bearded dragon was found in someone’s yard on Frostwoods Street Friday around 6:30 p.m.

Eau Claire Police say the bearded dragon was picked up by police and brought to Eau Claire County Humane Association.

According to information from ECCHA, they have not located the owner(s) and the bearded dragon will eventually be put up for adoption if not claimed.

ECCHA says animals sit a mandatory four-day stray hold and once the animal is approved by a vet they will go up for adoption. This is pending medical status as strays may need more time to get healthy.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.