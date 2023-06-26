ECCHA looking for owner of bearded dragon picked up by Eau Claire police

LOST BEARDED DRAGON
LOST BEARDED DRAGON(COURTESY: EAU CLAIRE POLICE DEPARTMENT)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 11:05 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Eau Claire County Humane Association is looking for the owner(s) of a bearded dragon picked up by Eau Claire police.

According to information from Eau Claire Police, a bearded dragon was found in someone’s yard on Frostwoods Street Friday around 6:30 p.m.

Eau Claire Police say the bearded dragon was picked up by police and brought to Eau Claire County Humane Association.

According to information from ECCHA, they have not located the owner(s) and the bearded dragon will eventually be put up for adoption if not claimed.

ECCHA says animals sit a mandatory four-day stray hold and once the animal is approved by a vet they will go up for adoption. This is pending medical status as strays may need more time to get healthy.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Country Fest announces select 2024 performers
The Sauk Co. Sheriff's Office put out a missing person report for James Yoblonski.
Family of missing Sauk Co. 13-year-old organizes search
Evan Burroughs, who touts the virtues of an Oregon pilot program that charges motorists by the...
As fuel taxes plummet, states weigh charging by the mile instead of the tank
FILE - The top Russian military commander in Ukraine, Gen. Sergei Surovikin, left, and Russian...
With Russia revolt over, mercenaries’ future and direction of Ukraine war remain uncertain
American Girl fans from around the world attend final MCM benefit sale

Latest News

Some haze over Eau Claire, WI from smoke caused by wildfires in Western Canada.
DNR issuing air quality advisory statewide
Land annexation
Town of Washington files 2nd lawsuit against the City of Eau Claire
The five new buildings that make up the Agriculture Campus await finishing touches.
The barn doors are open at the new Agriculture Campus
Junior Achievement of Wisconsin Northwestern Area wins Rock the Riverfront Charity Classic...
Junior Achievement of Wisconsin Northwestern Area wins Rock the Riverfront Charity first place prize