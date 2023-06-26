Information from Bikers Against Predators leads to 2 arrests

INFORMATION FROM BIKERS AGAINST PREDATORS LEADS TO 2 ARRESTS
INFORMATION FROM BIKERS AGAINST PREDATORS LEADS TO 2 ARRESTS(CAMERON ULRICH (LEFT; COURTESY EAU CLAIRE COUNTY JAIL) STEVEN BURICH (RIGHT; COURTESY CHIPPEWA COUNTY JAIL))
By WEAU Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 5:54 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Two Chippewa County men are arrested following the efforts of a group called Bikers Against Predators.

30-year-old Cameron Ulrich is charged with use of a computer to facilitate a child sex crime.

The Eau Claire Police Department was given information about Ulrich by members of Bikers Against Predators. The group says their mission is to expose online predators.

According to the criminal complaint, Ulrich was chatting with who he thought was a 13-year-old girl, but the person was a member of Bikers Against Predators. Ulrich was arrested after attempting to meet with the minor. Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matt Kelm says Steven Burich of Chippewa Falls was also arrested after the Police Department received information from a member of Bikers Against Predators. Burich is being held in the Chippewa County Jail on several offenses, including attempting to commit a crime and child enticement.

Eau Claire Police say while they started out of good intentions, citizen-led investigations can often hamper or prevent prosecution.

“We certainly appreciate people’s concern for the children in the community. We have the same concerns, but we would ask that they let us help and be involved probably in an earlier stage so we can make sure everybody stays safe,” Ben Hundt with Eau Claire Police Department said. ECPD officials say the Department always encourages people to be vigilant about criminal activity, but there are ways to report concerns that will not damage a criminal case.

Ulrich has a court hearing scheduled for Aug. 9. official charges have not yet been filed against Burich. He’s being held on a $100,000 cash bond.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Country Fest announces select 2024 performers
The Sauk Co. Sheriff's Office put out a missing person report for James Yoblonski.
Family of missing Sauk Co. 13-year-old organizes search
Evan Burroughs, who touts the virtues of an Oregon pilot program that charges motorists by the...
As fuel taxes plummet, states weigh charging by the mile instead of the tank
FILE - The top Russian military commander in Ukraine, Gen. Sergei Surovikin, left, and Russian...
With Russia revolt over, mercenaries’ future and direction of Ukraine war remain uncertain
American Girl fans from around the world attend final MCM benefit sale

Latest News

Ribbon Cutting for Fair Buildings
NWSF RIBBON CUTTING
Ribbon Cutting Ceremony held at Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ Four (6/26/23)
Bolus Andre Abdalla Dimbiti (left) Kayla Blom (right)
Authorities find suspected drugs in vehicle during search, 2 in custody