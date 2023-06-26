Information from Bikers Against Predators leads to 2 arrests

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Two Chippewa County men are arrested following the efforts of a group called Bikers Against Predators.

30-year-old Cameron Ulrich is charged with use of a computer to facilitate a child sex crime.

The Eau Claire Police Department was given information about Ulrich by members of Bikers Against Predators. The group says their mission is to expose online predators.

According to the criminal complaint, Ulrich was chatting with who he thought was a 13-year-old girl, but the person was a member of Bikers Against Predators. Ulrich was arrested after attempting to meet with the minor. Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matt Kelm says Steven Burich of Chippewa Falls was also arrested after the Police Department received information from a member of Bikers Against Predators. Burich is being held in the Chippewa County Jail on several offenses, including attempting to commit a crime and child enticement.

Eau Claire Police say while they started out of good intentions, citizen-led investigations can often hamper or prevent prosecution.

“We certainly appreciate people’s concern for the children in the community. We have the same concerns, but we would ask that they let us help and be involved probably in an earlier stage so we can make sure everybody stays safe,” Ben Hundt with Eau Claire Police Department said. ECPD officials say the Department always encourages people to be vigilant about criminal activity, but there are ways to report concerns that will not damage a criminal case.

Ulrich has a court hearing scheduled for Aug. 9. official charges have not yet been filed against Burich. He’s being held on a $100,000 cash bond.

