Junior Achievement of Wisconsin Northwestern Area wins Rock the Riverfront Charity first place prize

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Royal Credit Union Foundation held their 29th annual Rock the Riverfront featuring the Charity Classic on Saturday. 550 runners and walkers and plenty of families showing their support for three workplace development organizations. Monday morning on Hello Wisconsin, Melissa Janssen, Program Director of Community Relations at RCU along with WEAU’s Bob Gallaher revealed the first, second and third place winners.

First Place

Junior Achievement of Wisconsin Northwestern Area

52% of the vote

$15,000 winner

Junior Achievement provides financial literacy, entrepreneurship, and career readiness programming in local classrooms, ranging from 2nd to 12th grade.

Second Place

L.E. Phillips Career Development Center

38% of the vote

$7,500 winner

L.E. Phillips Career Development Center provides meaningful and appropriate vocational services and employment opportunities for individuals with disabilities or disadvantages. They believe their strength is in providing a safe, caring, and non-stressful work environment for individuals where success is measured more with trying to learn a new skill, doing your best and being part of a team.

Third Place

Workforce Resource, Inc.

10% of the vote

$5,000 winner

With a mission of “Empowering People Through Employment”, Workforce Resource serves single mothers and low-income families, at-risk in school and out-of-school youth, homeless youth, displaced workers, low-income seniors, Veterans, individuals with disabilities, formerly incarcerated, and individuals experiencing mental health, AODA issues, domestic violence, and multiple other trauma events impeding their ability to be successfully employed.

We had 550 people participate in the races.

Participants enjoyed the new race routes.

Racers and non-racers alike enjoyed the family games and food trucks

The dunk tank featured representatives from the charity partners, Royal team members and community members.

