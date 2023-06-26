A pattern shift this week brings average temps and shower and storm chances

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are weakening early tonight, leading to generally drier conditions for the overnight hours. A partly to mostly cloudy sky will keep temperatures on the milder side with lows in the lower 60s. Though most places picked up some rainfall over the weekend, amounts varied greatly. Some benefited from 1-2.00″ totals, while others like Eau Claire saw much less, only around a quarter of an inch. The good news is the generally hot and dry pattern that has dominated most of June is no more, and we will have more typical weather for this final week of the month. Tonight will be partly to mostly cloudy with still a stray shower possible, but it will be dry for most places with lows in the 60s. On Monday the surface low will continue to slowly move through the Great Lakes, along with a closed upper low. We will be on the backside, but close enough to still perhaps spin up a few stray showers with daytime heating. Clouds will be more dominant overall, keeping it cooler than average with highs in the mid 70s.

Low pressure slowly moves through the Great Lakes (weau)

As the upper low exits, the pattern will flatten out, leading to the return of near average temperatures. This will also allow weather systems to return to a more typical west to east track across the region. Instead of days and days of dry weather, we will see at least scattered rain chances return more frequently this week. Tuesday should be the one confidently dry day of the week with a mostly sunny sky and highs back into the low 80s. A weak high pressure system will be over the state, while drifting eastward into Wednesday. A few mid and upper level disturbances are expected to track in our general direction for the Wednesday-Thursday time frame, leading to at least low-end chances for a few showers and thunderstorms. By Friday and Saturday, a surface trough is forecast to move through, keeping those scattered chances in the forecast. It’s possible one or two of these days will end up mostly dry, but at this point it’s not easy to confidently make that call. Highs during this stretch look to remain mostly in the low 80s with similar temperatures carrying into the first weekend of July.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.