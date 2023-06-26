EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Tuesday Night Blues is on the Fourth of July this year, so it’s time for Red, White & Blues.

The TNB Red, White, & Blues on July 4th will start at 6:15 p.m. with opening act Nick Foytik, and headliner Lamont Cranston with Bruce Mccabe

Fireworks from the High Bridge can be viewed from Owen Park, but the show will end early enough if attendees wish to get a closer view.

