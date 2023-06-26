Red, White & Blues

Tuesday Night Blues is a weekly music series held at Owen Park in Eau Claire, Wis.
Tuesday Night Blues is a weekly music series held at Owen Park in Eau Claire, Wis.(Duane Wolter | WEAU)
By Judy Clark
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Tuesday Night Blues is on the Fourth of July this year, so it’s time for Red, White & Blues.

The TNB Red, White, & Blues on July 4th will start at 6:15 p.m. with opening act Nick Foytik, and headliner Lamont Cranston with Bruce Mccabe

Fireworks from the High Bridge can be viewed from Owen Park, but the show will end early enough if attendees wish to get a closer view.

Tuesday Night Blues

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Country Fest announces select 2024 performers
The Sauk Co. Sheriff's Office put out a missing person report for James Yoblonski.
Family of missing Sauk Co. 13-year-old organizes search
Evan Burroughs, who touts the virtues of an Oregon pilot program that charges motorists by the...
As fuel taxes plummet, states weigh charging by the mile instead of the tank
FILE - The top Russian military commander in Ukraine, Gen. Sergei Surovikin, left, and Russian...
With Russia revolt over, mercenaries’ future and direction of Ukraine war remain uncertain
American Girl fans from around the world attend final MCM benefit sale

Latest News

Junior Achievement of Wisconsin Northwestern Area wins Rock the Riverfront Charity Classic...
Junior Achievement of Wisconsin Northwestern Area wins Rock the Riverfront Charity first place prize
DOROTHY AND KEVIN FOLZ
HSHS ST. JOSEPH’S HOSPITAL 3RD FLOOR STAFF
DON STUCKERT