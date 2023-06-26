Ribbon Cutting Ceremony held at Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The Northern Wisconsin State Fair in Chippewa Falls is scheduled to begin in about two weeks.

Monday morning, a Ribbon Cutting was held for the new buildings that make up the Agriculture Campus at the Fairgrounds.

In 2019, the Red Barn Coliseum was taken down due to safety concerns. Since then, a capital campaign has worked to put up buildings including the Custer Coliseum, L.E. Philips Building, Rooney Grain Building, and two additional buildings.

The 125th edition of the Fair is scheduled to run July 12 through July 16.

