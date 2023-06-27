75th Alice in Dairyland says June is the time to recognize state’s farming families

A Sunrise 7 interview with 75th Alice in Dairyland Taylor Schaefer
By Erinn Taylor
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 11:05 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - June Dairy Month may be coming to a close, but the reason for the tradition will also remain important. Dairy Month honors the dairy industry’s contributions to local communities and the state.

“Our state’s dairy farmers have dedicated their lives to feeding communities across the state, country and globe. When you look at the entire state of Wisconsin, about 95% of all of our dairy farms are owned by families. So National Dairy Month is certainly a perfect time to recognize these dairy farm families and all of their hard work, but also the delicious dairy products that they produce,” said 75th Alice in Dairyland, Taylor Schaefer.

There are numerous ways people can recognize the contributions of Wisconsin farm families, including buying real dairy products.

“So real dairy is good for our bodies. It’s good for our communities. And it’s also really good for our planet. Whether that’s yogurt, milk, even ice cream, they provide a unique and natural nutrient profile that helps people of all ages achieve greater health and wellness,” said Schaefer.

One of the things that makes Wisconsin dairy special is the cheese production.

“We make 600 different varieties, types and styles of cheese. And we also win more awards than any other place for our cheese. So it’s really recognized all over the world. But certainly, that comes back to our dairy farms. If we have high-quality milk, we’re producing this with our dairy farm families. That’s what leads us to the best cheese,” Schaefer said.

