Air quality remains poor through the last full week of June

As of Tuesday morning, western Wisconsin reached the red category with an air quality index (AQI) of 173. This means that the air quality is unhealthy for everyone, and those with heart/lung issues, elderly, and children should limit time outdoors as much as possible. For those that don’t fit into that category, you will still want to be wary of conducting any outdoor activities that involve strenuous physical exertion for a prolonged period of time. Through Tuesday afternoon, conditions may marginally improve, however, with a weak high departing the region, more smoke will work in Tuesday night into Wednesday morning with the return flow of the high. That being said, air quality alerts have been issued for western Wisconsin until noon on Thursday.

A helpful guide when monitoring air quality (WEAU)

For the most part, the air quality is expected to remain in the UNHEALTHY or VERY UNHEALTHY category through then, however, the potential of having a HAZARDOUS category creep in is not out of the question. This occurs when the Air Quality Index is above 300, which was seen early on Tuesday morning in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan. Thursday evening, conditions may not be ideal, but more favorable as conditions dry out and give way to more sunshine into the start of the Fourth of July Weekend.

