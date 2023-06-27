Air quality remains poor through the last full week of June

Air quality will be in the unhealthy category through midweek.
Air quality will be in the unhealthy category through midweek.(weau)
By Mike Dandrea
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 8:03 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

As of Tuesday morning, western Wisconsin reached the red category with an air quality index (AQI) of 173. This means that the air quality is unhealthy for everyone, and those with heart/lung issues, elderly, and children should limit time outdoors as much as possible. For those that don’t fit into that category, you will still want to be wary of conducting any outdoor activities that involve strenuous physical exertion for a prolonged period of time. Through Tuesday afternoon, conditions may marginally improve, however, with a weak high departing the region, more smoke will work in Tuesday night into Wednesday morning with the return flow of the high. That being said, air quality alerts have been issued for western Wisconsin until noon on Thursday.

A helpful guide when monitoring air quality
A helpful guide when monitoring air quality(WEAU)

For the most part, the air quality is expected to remain in the UNHEALTHY or VERY UNHEALTHY category through then, however, the potential of having a HAZARDOUS category creep in is not out of the question. This occurs when the Air Quality Index is above 300, which was seen early on Tuesday morning in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan. Thursday evening, conditions may not be ideal, but more favorable as conditions dry out and give way to more sunshine into the start of the Fourth of July Weekend.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The La Crosse County Sheriff's Department says they will not be enforcing the statewide mask...
Authorities give update on body recovered from the Mississippi River near La Crosse
Bolus Andre Abdalla Dimbiti (left) Kayla Blom (right)
Authorities find suspected drugs in vehicle during search, 2 in custody
INFORMATION FROM BIKERS AGAINST PREDATORS LEADS TO 2 ARRESTS
Information from Bikers Against Predators leads to 2 arrests
LOST BEARDED DRAGON
ECCHA looking for owner of bearded dragon picked up by Eau Claire police
Eau Claire County Courthouse
Eau Claire County Board debates DHS investigation

Latest News

Student Transit Thrift Sale - Part 3 (6/27/23)
Student Transit Thrift Sale to benefit students in Eau Claire & Altoona
Student Transit holding Thrift Sale to benefit students in Eau Claire & Altoona School Districts
Dunn Co. Horse Tests Positive for West Nile Virus
Student Transit Thrift Sale (3)