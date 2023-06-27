Construction to begin on parking lots at Eau Claire County Government Center

PARKING LOT CLOSURES
PARKING LOT CLOSURES(COURTESY: EAU CLAIRE COUNTY)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 1:18 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Construction on the main parking lots at the Eau Claire County Government Center is scheduled to begin on July 17, 2023.

A media release from Eau Claire County states, “Parking lots A & B on the west side of the Government Center near Oxford Avenue are the affected parking lots. The Eau Claire Police Department will allow on-street parking to the west of the Chippewa River near the Government Center during daytime working hours (without ticketing or time enforcement.) This will apply only during the two-week period of park lot A-B construction.”

According to the media release, construction is expected to be completed on July 30, 2023.

Additional information is available in the full media release from Eau Claire County HERE.

