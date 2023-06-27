Construction to begin on parking lots at Eau Claire County Government Center

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Construction on the main parking lots at the Eau Claire County Government Center is scheduled to begin on July 17, 2023.

A media release from Eau Claire County states, “Parking lots A & B on the west side of the Government Center near Oxford Avenue are the affected parking lots. The Eau Claire Police Department will allow on-street parking to the west of the Chippewa River near the Government Center during daytime working hours (without ticketing or time enforcement.) This will apply only during the two-week period of park lot A-B construction.”

According to the media release, construction is expected to be completed on July 30, 2023.

Additional information is available in the full media release from Eau Claire County HERE.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.