OSSEO, Wis. (WEAU) - The 2nd Annual Cowboy Outdoor Theater Show at the Stillwater Music Barn is Friday, June 30.

Music by Ben Stillwater, The Stillwater Kids and Cyndee Jean.

Showtime is at 7 p.m. and admission is free.

Address is N13714 County Road G, Osseo, WI.

