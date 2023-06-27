DNR reminding boaters to stay safe this 4th of July weekend

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is reminding boaters to stay safe this 4th of July holiday weekend.

According to the DNR, alcohol use is the leading factor in recreational boating fatalities across the state. They recommend if alcohol is involved in your day to have a designated driver similar to driving a vehicle.

So far this year, two people have died on the waterways and another 20 last year.

Operator inexperience, inattention, recklessness, and speeding are the four leading causes of fatal water crashes. Nearly 80% of boating fatalities involve drowning.

The DNR also requires boats to carry enough life jackets for everyone on board, and recommends boaters wear them.

Additional information is available in a media release from the DNR, HERE.

