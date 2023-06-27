Pepsi to sell cola-infused sauces for Fourth of July

Pepsi made its first-ever condiment for July 4.
Pepsi made its first-ever condiment for July 4.(PEPSI)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Nothing says Fourth of July like a hot dog at a ballpark, and now Pepsi wants to get in on the tradition.

The beverage brand is releasing its first-ever condiment, “Pepsi Colachup.”

The special sauce has caramel notes and citrusy pops of Pepsi-Cola. It’s infused with Pepsi, smoked tomatoes, cinnamon, thyme, oregano, paprika, onions, and ketchup.

The limited edition sauce is available July 4 at four U.S. ballparks: Chase Field in Phoenix, Yankee Stadium in New York, Target Field in Minneapolis, and Comerica Park in Detroit.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The La Crosse County Sheriff's Department says they will not be enforcing the statewide mask...
Authorities give update on body recovered from the Mississippi River near La Crosse
Bolus Andre Abdalla Dimbiti (left) Kayla Blom (right)
Authorities find suspected drugs in vehicle during search, 2 in custody
INFORMATION FROM BIKERS AGAINST PREDATORS LEADS TO 2 ARRESTS
Information from Bikers Against Predators leads to 2 arrests
Eau Claire County Courthouse
Eau Claire County Board debates DHS investigation
LOST BEARDED DRAGON
ECCHA looking for owner of bearded dragon picked up by Eau Claire police

Latest News

FILE - Michael Corey Jenkins stands outside Taylor Hill Church in Braxton, Miss., March 18,...
Deputies accused of abusing Black men are fired by Mississippi sheriff amid federal probe
A fallen Springboro officer’s grandson has been sworn into duty 40 years after his line-of-duty...
Officer joins force 40 years after grandfather killed on duty
The Marriott Marquis, left, and the Hyatt Regency McCormick Place, center, stand above The...
Canadian wildfires are causing unhealthy air quality again in Chicago, other parts of US
An Amber Alert was issued Tuesday for a 5-year-old boy and an 11-year-old girl in Missouri.
Amber Alert issued for 2 children in Missouri
Air Quality Advisory for Wisconsin