Safety tips for air quality concerns

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The state of Wisconsin is under an air quality advisory due to the wildfire smoke coming from Canada.

According to the DNR, other than this season, the last time this happened was more than a decade ago. On Tuesday, the air quality index is currently in the unhealthy category for Eau Claire County. Craig Czarnecki with the Wisconsin DNR said the most significant air quality impacts are expected to continue until noon on Wednesday.

“This year, we’ve had nine pm 2.5 advisories, which is the wildfire smoke impacts that fine particulate from wildfire smoke,” Czarnecki said. “So, we’ve had nine of those advisories this spring and we hadn’t had any since 2011.”

Czarnecki said wildfire season usually starts later in the summer but with this early start, more advisories are likely.

“You need those hot, dry conditions and those conditions started a lot earlier this year up in Canada especially,” Czarnecki said. “So, you know, as long as those hot, dry conditions continue and those fires continue to burn, we’re going to keep having these chances of having some wildfire smoke impacts.”

As this advisory is in effect, people in sensitive groups like those with underlying health conditions, older adults, children and pregnant people are asked to avoid long periods of time outside. For those who have to be outside, Czarnecki said PPE can help.

“You can wear an N95 mask that does help protect against some of those wildfire smoke particles,” Czarnecki said. “So, that would be a good recommendation here for today. Then, more frequent breaks if you can.”

Tyler Esh, the Eau Claire County Emergency Management Coordinator shared similar recommendations.

“Trying to limit the exposure to that air, if possible, is key, and recognizing if your body is not feeling well,” Esh said. “If you are outside for a while, try to take a break if you can.”

Symptoms to look out for include coughing and shortness of breath. While you’re inside, Czarnecki also recommends keeping windows closed to prevent smoke from coming into your home.

“If you have air conditioning, you can run your unit on recirculate to keep that air fresh in your house as well,” Czarnecki said.

The air quality advisory is in effect until noon on Thursday.

