Semi hauling sheep overturns on Highway 53 freeway

Semi hauling sheep overturns(COURTESY: EAU CLAIRE POLICE DEPARTMENT)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A semi hauling sheep overturned on the Highway 53 freeway northbound at the exit to Clairemont Avenue Monday, Eau Claire police said in a Facebook post.

According to additional information from Eau Claire Police, the driver said he turned onto the exit ramp too fast which caused the truck to roll. Officers were on scene until about 9:30 p.m. herding sheep and allowing crews to clean up debris. At least one sheep was killed when it walked onto Highway 53 and was hit by a car.

