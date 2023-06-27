Student Transit holding Thrift Sale to benefit students in Eau Claire & Altoona School Districts

By Bob Gallaher
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 8:07 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Summer time is a season of garage, yard and rummage sales. The next couple of days, there’s a thrift sale going on in Eau Claire that is sure to draw plenty of interest, all for a good cause.

Student Transit employees are holding a Thrift Sale at their massive garage on Fehr Road. A chance to give back to the students and families they serve in the Eau Claire and Altoona school districts. People are asked to give a Goodwill donation for any items that they bring home with all proceeds going to charity.

Student Transit co-owner Jim Fey along with drivers Erin Schick and Becky Cooley talked about Thrift Sale with WEAU’s Bob Gallaher on Hello Wisconsin Tuesday morning.

3339 Fehr Rd, Eau Claire, WI 54701

