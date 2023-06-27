USGA announces tee times for U.S. Senior Open

By Sean White
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 2:18 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The United States Golf Association has announced tee times for the first two rounds of the 2023 U.S. Senior Open Championship at SentryWorld in Stevens Point.

The field of 156 players will play 18 holes on Thursday and Friday, after which the field will be reduced, or cut, to the lowest 60 scores and ties.

Wisconsin natives playing in the championship include last year’s U.S. Senior Open runner-up Steve Stricker along with Jerry Kelly from Madison, and Bradley Lanning from Hortonville.

Lanning will be the first of the three to tee off at 7 a.m. from Hole #1 on Thursday and Hole #10 on Friday.

Kelly follows at 8:24 a.m. from the same hole locations on both days.

Stricker will tee off at 2:04 p.m., also from the same hole locations on both days.

Click here for a full list of tee times on Thursday and Friday.

Stricker is also seeking his seventh senior major championship after earning his sixth just last month in the Senior PGA Championship over Padraig Harrington in a playoff.

Other notable names in the field include Candian Mike Weir teeing off at 1:43 p.m., Spaniard Miguel Angel Jiménez at 8:34 a.m., and a worthy trio of Ernie Els, Tom Lehman, and Justin Leonard teeing off together at 8:13 a.m.

Those looking forward to seeing former PGA Champion John Daly will miss out as he recovers from a knee injury following his withdrawal from the Senior PGA Championship.

If you’re not able to watch the championship from SentryWorld, the U.S. Senior Open will air on Golf Channel, NBC, and Peacock.

