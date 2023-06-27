A warm stretch to finish out June, with a few rain chances this week

Other than a few isolated showers, today has stayed dry for most places. Temperatures topped out mostly in the pleasant 70s, keeping us just a touch below average. That will be changing the rest of this week as we return to more typical June weather. An air quality alert was again issued today, continuing through 12pm Thursday. This is for unhealthy air quality due to Canadian wildfire smoke that is again expected to cover much of the state the next few days. Much of this remained over the central and eastern parts of Wisconsin today, but with the expected air flow into the midweek, Western Wisconsin should get into similar conditions as some of this smoke makes it to ground level. Limit exerting yourself outside, and if you have major health issues it would be best to even limit your time outdoors as breathing may be a bit more difficult the next few days.

An air quality alert is in effect for Wisconsin due to Canadian wildfire smoke. (weau)

Tonight will be mostly clear and cooler with lows in the mid 50s. On Tuesday a weak high pressure system will be arriving from the west, making for lighter winds. It will also be able to heat up more with high temperatures climbing back into the seasonable 80s. Depending on the atmospheric smoke, it may also be on the hazy side. A weak disturbance is then forecast to slide in from the west Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, bringing scattered showers and thunderstorms into the area. This will likely be our best chance to see some rain this week. Though widespread rain will not occur, some of the showers and possible storms may provide some locally heavy downpours.

Seasonable temps return, with shower and storm chances by Wednesday (weau)

The disturbance will be on the way out Wednesday night, while on Thursday a weak surface trough will then slide through with perhaps a few more widely scattered showers and storms. These look to be few and far between, with many places remaining dry. Humidity should also be inching up just a bit for the mid-late week as dew points rise into the low 60s. By Friday and into this first weekend of July, high pressure will be taking over, leading to plenty of sunshine with highs staying in the 80s. If you do have outdoor plans for the weekend, it looks dry at this point, with perhaps some building heat as we head towards the Fourth of July holiday early next week.

