Xcel Energy employees award $5,000 to Eau Claire nonprofit The Community Table

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (XCEL ENERGY PRESS RELEASE) - Xcel Energy announced today a $5,000 grant to The Community Table, an Eau Claire-based nonprofit, as part of the Xcel Energy Foundation’s 2023 Employee Choice Grant awards.

The Community Table received the most votes from Xcel Energy employees in Wisconsin and Michigan. Each year, employees nominate nonprofits for the award. A panel of employees select finalists that align with the company’s values and Foundation’s focus areas, and employees statewide then vote for a single finalist.

“We live and work in our communities, and the giving spirit of our employees continues to grow stronger every year,” said Karl Hoesly, president, Xcel Energy—Wisconsin and Michigan. “Community service is embedded in Xcel Energy employees’ DNA, whether powering our customers’ lives with clean, reliable energy or pitching in to help our neighbors.”

This year, the Employee Choice Grants program expanded its footprint to include six states Xcel Energy serves and awarded a combined $45,000 to five nonprofits. The program has now awarded nearly $350,000 since launching in 2015. Funds from the program come from shareholder dollars.

The Community Table serves balanced, nutritious meals in a safe, welcoming environment and connects those in need with existing resources to increase self-reliance in the Eau Claire area.

“The grant will be used to support our meal service program,” said TJ Atkins, executive director. “With our (still fairly new) process of offering carryout meals, the funds will be used to help support those supplies such as carryout containers and silverware. With the rise in our numbers of serving 85 to 95 guests a day, seven days a week, those items start to add up quickly. In providing these items, we can continue our mission to serve a balanced, nutritious meals, in a safe welcoming environment and to connect those in need with existing resources.”

The Xcel Energy Foundation, the company’s charitable arm, invests in organizations within three focus areas: Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) Career Pathways, Environmental Sustainability and Community Vitality. In addition to the Employee Choice Grants, the Foundation’s Focus Area Grants awarded a total of $338,000 to 63 organizations in Wisconsin and Michigan

Grants are just one way that Xcel Energy employees give back to the communities they work and live in. In 2022, employees performed 74,000 volunteer hours and gave $3.2 million to nonprofit organizations across eight states. Xcel Energy supports volunteerism by providing 40 hours of volunteer paid time off to full-time employees each year. The company’s Dollars for Doing program provides contributions to nonprofits where its employees regularly volunteer. Additionally, since 2010, Xcel Energy employees volunteer alongside one another during a Day of Service held in September.

Lean more about other ways Xcel Energy gives back to the communities it serves.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.