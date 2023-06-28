16-year-old boy accused of killing his niece in La Crosse

LA CROSSE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A 16-year-old boy is accused of killing his niece in La Crosse.

Kamitri Riles faces one count of 1st degree intentional homicide in La Crosse County. Officers were called to a home on Winneshiek Road on June 14 where they found the girl dead. She had several bruises to her face and body.

The criminal complaint says Riles was taking care of his niece along with some other kids at the home. The complaint says he initially denied hurting the girl, but several days later admitted to investigators that he got frustrated when she wouldn’t stop crying.

He said he hit and pushed her and she fell to the ground and was bleeding. He then picked her up and put her in her bed. It was several hours later that she was found dead by her mother, who told Riles to call 911.

Riles is being held in the La Crosse County Jail on a $250,000 cash bond.

