16-year-old boy accused of killing his niece in La Crosse

Kamitri Riles
Kamitri Riles(COURTESY: LA CROSSE COUNTY JAIL)
By Lindsay Alowairdi
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LA CROSSE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A 16-year-old boy is accused of killing his niece in La Crosse.

Kamitri Riles faces one count of 1st degree intentional homicide in La Crosse County. Officers were called to a home on Winneshiek Road on June 14 where they found the girl dead. She had several bruises to her face and body.

The criminal complaint says Riles was taking care of his niece along with some other kids at the home. The complaint says he initially denied hurting the girl, but several days later admitted to investigators that he got frustrated when she wouldn’t stop crying.

He said he hit and pushed her and she fell to the ground and was bleeding. He then picked her up and put her in her bed. It was several hours later that she was found dead by her mother, who told Riles to call 911.

Riles is being held in the La Crosse County Jail on a $250,000 cash bond.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

INFORMATION FROM BIKERS AGAINST PREDATORS LEADS TO 2 ARRESTS
Information from Bikers Against Predators leads to 2 arrests
Bolus Andre Abdalla Dimbiti (left) Kayla Blom (right)
Authorities find suspected drugs in vehicle during search, 2 in custody
Semi hauling sheep overturns
Semi hauling sheep overturns on Highway 53 freeway
The La Crosse County Sheriff's Department says they will not be enforcing the statewide mask...
Authorities give update on body recovered from the Mississippi River near La Crosse
Relatives say Cathy Weed, who had a severe allergy to fire ants, died after she stepped on an...
Mom dies after stepping on fire ant hill, family says

Latest News

Dunn County death investigation
Man sentenced in Dunn County homicide case
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ Four (6/28/23)
Northern Wisconsin State Fair (6/28/23)
Student Transit Thrift Sale to benefit students in Eau Claire & Altoona
Student Transit raises $4,000 during their 2-day thrift sale