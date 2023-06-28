2nd Chippewa County man charged following efforts of Bikers Against Predators

Steven Burich
Steven Burich(COURTESY: CHIPPEWA COUNTY JAIL)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 2:13 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A second Chippewa County man is facing charges following the efforts of a group called Bikers Against Predators.

The group says their mission is to expose online predators.

A criminal complaint shows 25-year-old Steven Buirch is facing charges of use of a computer to facilitate a child sex crime, repeater, child enticement, persistent repeater, and causing child < 13 to view/listen to sexual activity, persistent repeater.

According to the criminal complaint, on June 25, 2023, Chippewa Falls Police Department officers received information that a citizen group known as Bikers Against Predators would be attempting to meet with Burich. The president of the group said they had been posing an “11-year-old girl” and had been in contact with Burich. The president of the group said if Burich showed up for a meeting, the group would contact law enforcement. On June 15, 2023, Officers responded to a gas station in Chippewa Falls for a report that Burich had arrived believing he was meeting an “11-year-old girl.”

The criminal complaint says Officers made contact with members of the group filming the interaction. Group members showed law enforcement messages, emails, and recorded phone calls that occurred between Burich and the “11-year-old girl.”

According to the criminal complaint, Burich was previously convicted of second-degree sexual assault of a child on July 16, 2018. The criminal complaint notes he was released from prison on extended supervision on May 9, 2023.

Court records show a $100,000.00 cash bond is set for Burich. An initial appearance is scheduled for July 3, 2023.

In a statement, Chippewa Falls Police Department Chief of Police Matt Kelm says “while having the best of intentions, citizen-led investigations like this can create concerns.”

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

INFORMATION FROM BIKERS AGAINST PREDATORS LEADS TO 2 ARRESTS
Information from Bikers Against Predators leads to 2 arrests
Bolus Andre Abdalla Dimbiti (left) Kayla Blom (right)
Authorities find suspected drugs in vehicle during search, 2 in custody
Semi hauling sheep overturns
Semi hauling sheep overturns on Highway 53 freeway
The La Crosse County Sheriff's Department says they will not be enforcing the statewide mask...
Authorities give update on body recovered from the Mississippi River near La Crosse
Relatives say Cathy Weed, who had a severe allergy to fire ants, died after she stepped on an...
Mom dies after stepping on fire ant hill, family says

Latest News

4th of July Breakfast Buffet (6/28/23)
SkyWarn 13 Weather: Noon (6/28/23)
police lights
Clark County Sheriff’s Office looking for information regarding 2 separate road sign vandalisms, theft
Ryan Ludy
United Way of the Greater Chippewa Valley names new Executive Director