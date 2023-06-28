Air quality concerns continue Wednesday while we face the first severe threat of the season

SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN
By Darren Maier
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 7:27 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

An air quality alert continues until noon Thursday as Canadian wildfire smoke may continue to bring unhealthy air to most of Wisconsin. While these hazy conditions persist, it’s best to avoid any heavy exertion outdoors, and for those dealing with respiratory issues, lung or heart disease, your time outdoors in general should be limited.

Air quality will be in the unhealthy category through midweek.
Air quality will be in the unhealthy category through midweek.(weau)

Tonight will be partly cloudy and a bit warmer as temperatures stay in the 60s. Weak high pressure will be moving to our east as a surface trough approaches from the west. A few showers out ahead of this feature may arrive by early Wednesday morning. The rest of the day will warm up while southerly flow also helps to draw surface moisture northward. Dew points should be able to rise back above 60, making it feel a but muggy.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms return.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms return.(weau)

Increasing instability and mid-level winds will combine to produce a favorable environment for thunderstorms to develop later in the afternoon and evening. Most of Western Wisconsin is under a level 2 risk of severe weather, with large hail and damaging winds the primary concern, though an isolated tornado is also possible. Any storms will also likely be heavy rain producers. The greatest risk looks to come between 6-11pm.

Much of the area is under a level 2 risk of severe weather Wednesday.
Much of the area is under a level 2 risk of severe weather Wednesday.(weau)

Any showers and storms are likely to move out by around midnight, with mainly dry conditions into Thursday morning. Going into Thursday afternoon a few more isolated storms may fire up, but these are likely to be much less organized and may spots will stay dry. It will be a warm afternoon with highs in the mid 80s. As we close out June and head into the first weekend of July, the forecast looks fairly clear cut with partly to mostly sunny skies and slightly above average temperatures. We have a shot to be back around 90 by early next week, before the next cold front brings more shower and storm chances. Current timing would bring the front our way for the Fourth of July, but that can certainly change in the coming days.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The La Crosse County Sheriff's Department says they will not be enforcing the statewide mask...
Authorities give update on body recovered from the Mississippi River near La Crosse
Bolus Andre Abdalla Dimbiti (left) Kayla Blom (right)
Authorities find suspected drugs in vehicle during search, 2 in custody
INFORMATION FROM BIKERS AGAINST PREDATORS LEADS TO 2 ARRESTS
Information from Bikers Against Predators leads to 2 arrests
Eau Claire County Courthouse
Eau Claire County Board debates DHS investigation
LOST BEARDED DRAGON
ECCHA looking for owner of bearded dragon picked up by Eau Claire police

Latest News

SkyWarn 13 Weather @ Four (6/27/23)
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN
Unhealthy air quality continues with scattered showers and storms Wednesday
SkyWarn 13 Weather: Noon (6/27/23)
Air quality will be in the unhealthy category through midweek.
Air quality remains poor through the last full week of June