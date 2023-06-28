Air quality concerns continue Wednesday while we face the first severe threat of the season

An air quality alert continues until noon Thursday as Canadian wildfire smoke may continue to bring unhealthy air to most of Wisconsin. While these hazy conditions persist, it’s best to avoid any heavy exertion outdoors, and for those dealing with respiratory issues, lung or heart disease, your time outdoors in general should be limited.

Air quality will be in the unhealthy category through midweek. (weau)

Tonight will be partly cloudy and a bit warmer as temperatures stay in the 60s. Weak high pressure will be moving to our east as a surface trough approaches from the west. A few showers out ahead of this feature may arrive by early Wednesday morning. The rest of the day will warm up while southerly flow also helps to draw surface moisture northward. Dew points should be able to rise back above 60, making it feel a but muggy.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms return. (weau)

Increasing instability and mid-level winds will combine to produce a favorable environment for thunderstorms to develop later in the afternoon and evening. Most of Western Wisconsin is under a level 2 risk of severe weather, with large hail and damaging winds the primary concern, though an isolated tornado is also possible. Any storms will also likely be heavy rain producers. The greatest risk looks to come between 6-11pm.

Much of the area is under a level 2 risk of severe weather Wednesday. (weau)

Any showers and storms are likely to move out by around midnight, with mainly dry conditions into Thursday morning. Going into Thursday afternoon a few more isolated storms may fire up, but these are likely to be much less organized and may spots will stay dry. It will be a warm afternoon with highs in the mid 80s. As we close out June and head into the first weekend of July, the forecast looks fairly clear cut with partly to mostly sunny skies and slightly above average temperatures. We have a shot to be back around 90 by early next week, before the next cold front brings more shower and storm chances. Current timing would bring the front our way for the Fourth of July, but that can certainly change in the coming days.

