Air quality impacts outdoor activities and work sites

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has been telling us the air is unhealthy due to fine particle pollutants from the Canadian wildfire smoke for days, and several times over the past months.

Some businesses and even a public library have taken steps to work around the impacts.

At the Chippewa Falls Public Library kids and parents show up for story time set for Riverfront Park, but moved the event indoors due to the ongoing poor air quality.

“It looks beautiful out, but it’s hard to breath out there and we have a really active story time with singing, dancing and movement,” said Jessi Peterson, she is the youth services coordinator for the library.

She said the wildfire smoke is something new to plan for now, and something to keep in mind when trying to keep the children safe.

“We’re always monitoring what’s coming weatherwise, and now we just have to include wildfire smoke in the weather scheme of things. They’re growing bodies and we don’t want them to be impacted,” said Peterson.

Lindsay Baker is a parent who agrees with the last minute change to story time.

“It’s just not safe for us. Even when it’s orange, because I have asthma. It’s unhealthy for me. I’ll let the kids go out for a little bit, but not the baby because she’s too little,” said Baker.

She is worried though if her kids are going to be able to make the most of the summer.

“I’m concerned about whether or not we’ll be able to go outdoors like we need to after a long winter. To get the energy out for our kids and get to do activities. I often wonder how long is this going to last,” said Baker.

“I have not experienced this, the wildfire smoke is new to me being in Wisconsin. Hopefully it ends pretty soon,” said Cody Thiede, he is an engineer with Eau Claire Public Works.

He said it is important to know your limits when working outside.

“If anything goes awry just go back into City Hall or into a building. Get some fresh air. Just take it easy. It’s similar to when it’s hot out. Just take your breaks take it easy and you’ll be fine. It’s a slight concern, but you take it day by day and see what happens,” said Thiede.

As of right Wednesday evening, the Wisconsin DNR issued air quality is set to expire Thursday June 29 at noon.

The director of risk management for Miron Construction, Matt Krause, said company employees are advised to take more breaks if needed, rotate positions and some employees will even be moved to indoor tasks if their health is impacted by the poor air quality.

The company has projects in Eau Claire, around the Badger State and beyond.

Krause said the air quality has not impacted employees or operations in areas affected by the wildfire smoke.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.