Bud Light is offering rebates for ‘nearly free’ beer

Cans of Bud Light beer are seen before a baseball game between the Philadelphia Phillies and...
Cans of Bud Light beer are seen before a baseball game between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Seattle Mariners on April 25, 2023, in Philadelphia.(AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 9:38 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – For the Fourth of July holiday weekend, you could get some beer for almost free.

Bud Light is offering a rebate of up to $15 on a 15-pack of Budweiser, Bud Light, Budweiser Select, or Budweiser Select 55.

That could amount to practically free beer in areas where a 15-pack sells for less than $15.

The offer is good on purchases made between June 15 and July 8.

It comes as the brand continues to battle boycotts and declining sales after it partnered with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney.

To claim your rebate, visit Bud Light’s website here.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

INFORMATION FROM BIKERS AGAINST PREDATORS LEADS TO 2 ARRESTS
Information from Bikers Against Predators leads to 2 arrests
Bolus Andre Abdalla Dimbiti (left) Kayla Blom (right)
Authorities find suspected drugs in vehicle during search, 2 in custody
Semi hauling sheep overturns
Semi hauling sheep overturns on Highway 53 freeway
The La Crosse County Sheriff's Department says they will not be enforcing the statewide mask...
Authorities give update on body recovered from the Mississippi River near La Crosse
Relatives say Cathy Weed, who had a severe allergy to fire ants, died after she stepped on an...
Mom dies after stepping on fire ant hill, family says

Latest News

Skylar Jones waters plants while working outside at a nursery Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in...
Nearly a dozen West Texas deaths blamed on heat, which is expected to ease by the weekend
FILE - Daniel Penny, center, is walked by New York Police Department detectives out of the 5th...
Daniel Penny pleads not guilty in NYC subway chokehold death of Jordan Neely
Actor Kevin Spacey, centre, arrives at Southwark Crown Court for the start of his trial in...
London jury seated in Kevin Spacey sex assault trial on allegations over a decade old
Matthew Nilo is arraigned on rape charges stemming from assaults in Charlestown, in 2007 and...
Lawyer tied to rapes by DNA left on drinking glass is accused of 5 more attacks