Clark County Sheriff’s Office looking for information regarding 2 separate road sign vandalisms, theft

police lights
police lights(MGN)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 11:49 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
CLARK COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The Clark County Sheriff’s Office is looking for information regarding two separate road sign vandalisms and theft, according to a media release from the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.

The media release states, “The first occurred on June 7, 2023, the Stop sign post was cut off and the Stop sign and post were stolen in the rural Thorp area at County Highway N and Reseburg Avenue, in the township of Reseburg. On June 18, 2023, the One-Way Stop sign post was cut off and the post and the One-Way sign were stolen in the rural Owen area from the south end of the Cardinal overpass off of State Highway 29, in the township of Green Grove.”

According to the media release, if anyone has information regarding this vandalism and theft, you are asked to contact the Clark County Sheriff’s Office at 1-800-743-2420. Or if you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact the Clark County Sheriff’s Office tip line 1-888-847-2576. Or Crime Stoppers of Clark County, WI at 1-877-341-2416. Or you can communicate with the Call Center, utilizing the P3 application.

