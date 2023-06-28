Eau Claire Fire Department hosts Open House

FIRE STATION OPEN HOUSE
FIRE STATION OPEN HOUSE(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Community members had the chance to see one of the Eau Claire Fire Department’s newly remolded stations Wednesday.

Fire Station 6 located on Golf Road received a remodel and additional staffing after Eau Claire Residents voted to approved a referendum last Nov. The building wasn’t designed to be a fully operational Fire Station, but it now is after the remodel.

The station received an additional stall in the equipment bay, three new bedrooms, a workout room, expanded kitchen and dayroom.

Fire Chief Matt Jaggar shares the benefits of having a remodeled station.

“The expanded bay allows for us to have additional resources stored in this area. The addition to the living quarters allows them to utilize their time better and not have to compete for the use of a microwave or stove to cook their meals. And the office area... the expansion of the office areas allows for additional training opportunities for the crews that are on duty,” Chief Matt Jaggar with Eau Claire Fire Department, said.

According to Chief Jaggar, the station will be fully staffed as of July 1.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

INFORMATION FROM BIKERS AGAINST PREDATORS LEADS TO 2 ARRESTS
Information from Bikers Against Predators leads to 2 arrests
Bolus Andre Abdalla Dimbiti (left) Kayla Blom (right)
Authorities find suspected drugs in vehicle during search, 2 in custody
Semi hauling sheep overturns
Semi hauling sheep overturns on Highway 53 freeway
The La Crosse County Sheriff's Department says they will not be enforcing the statewide mask...
Authorities give update on body recovered from the Mississippi River near La Crosse
Relatives say Cathy Weed, who had a severe allergy to fire ants, died after she stepped on an...
Mom dies after stepping on fire ant hill, family says

Latest News

The northern two thirds of the viewing area are under a level 2 risk of severe weather.
Severe thunderstorms possible tonight as unhealthy air quality continues
Dunn County death investigation
Man sentenced in Dunn County homicide case
Kamitri Riles
16-year-old boy accused of killing his niece in La Crosse
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ Four (6/28/23)