Eau Claire Fire Department hosts Open House

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Community members had the chance to see one of the Eau Claire Fire Department’s newly remolded stations Wednesday.

Fire Station 6 located on Golf Road received a remodel and additional staffing after Eau Claire Residents voted to approved a referendum last Nov. The building wasn’t designed to be a fully operational Fire Station, but it now is after the remodel.

The station received an additional stall in the equipment bay, three new bedrooms, a workout room, expanded kitchen and dayroom.

Fire Chief Matt Jaggar shares the benefits of having a remodeled station.

“The expanded bay allows for us to have additional resources stored in this area. The addition to the living quarters allows them to utilize their time better and not have to compete for the use of a microwave or stove to cook their meals. And the office area... the expansion of the office areas allows for additional training opportunities for the crews that are on duty,” Chief Matt Jaggar with Eau Claire Fire Department, said.

According to Chief Jaggar, the station will be fully staffed as of July 1.

