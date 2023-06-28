ECPD K-9 assists in finding 2 children that walked away from their home

ECPD K-9 helps in locating children
ECPD K-9 helps in locating children(COURTESY: EAU CLAIRE POLICE DEPARTMENT)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 10:48 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - An Eau Claire Police Department K-9 assisted in finding two children that had walked away from their home Tuesday, according to a Facebook post via the Eau Claire Police Department Facebook Page.

The Facebook post states, “On 06/27 officers responded to a call of a pair of siblings that had walked away from home and couldn’t be found. Officers began checking the area but were not able to locate the kids. K-9 Officer Bolt was brought in to assist with the search. He got on the track and found the children hiding under some bushes in just over a minute! It is awesome to watch the hard work and training that Officer Briski and Bolt put in every day lead to a quick and safe resolution for this case. Great job Bolt!”

According to additional information from Eau Claire Police, the call came in around 1:30 p.m. The children had been gone for about an hour. They were found on Maple Street, not far from their home. They were not hurt at all, and they are 6 and 10 years old.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

