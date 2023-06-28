THORP, Wis. (WEAU) - Thorp VFW Post 9057 will hold its 8th Fourth of July Breakfast Buffet July 4, 2023 from 7-11 a.m. at Yellowstone Park in Thorp.

Tickets are $9 for those 12 and up, $5 for kids ages 6-12 and under 6 are free.

Menu includes pancakes with maple syrup or strawberries, breakfast sausage, scrambled eggs with ham and cheese, fried potatoes with bacon and onions, cheese curds, fruit, coffee, milk, apple and orange juice

Yellowstone Park is on the corner of S. Clark Street and County Highway X.

