HSHS St. Joseph’s provides information on Elder Abuse Awareness Month

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The month of June is Elder Abuse Awareness Month, and community advocates are sharing information and tips to help people recognize signs of harm.

According to the National Council on Aging, up to five million Americans ages 60 and over experience some form of elder abuse, and according to officials with HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital, this abuse manifests in many forms and locations.

“It’s really sad that it occurs and, you know, I’ve seen it in facilities and at home as well,” said HSHS Home Health and Hospice Clinical Manager Kim Davis.

Elder abuse has many types, such as physical, emotional, financial, and neglect among others. For potentially concerned loved ones, Davis highlights some of the common warning signs of abuse.

“Things like bruises and scars, pressure sores, bank accounts decreasing, or unusual activity with bank accounts, depression, just not enjoying the things that they normally had in the past,” Davis said.

Alongside physical abuse, Joan Lawcewicz, a Financial Crimes Investigator for the Chippewa Falls Police Department, says financial crimes are what police see the most.

“Scams are very prevalent: To purchasing gift cards for family members, people doing cold calls acting like they’re a grandchild, and they are in jail and need money to bond out,” Lawcewicz said. “Romance scams as well.”

In response to these crimes, Lawcewicz notes the increase of crime spotting and stopping from local retail workers.

“A lot of our local gas station employees have been doing a really great job of catching them at the very front end when they’re, let’s say, buying gift cards,” Lawcewicz said. “Sometimes we’ve been called to gas stations, something that looks like a scam. They’ve been really good at picking up on that as well.”

Lawcewicz adds even though those types of scams are frequent, victims don’t always speak out.

“I think it’s very underreported, especially financial abuse,” Lawcewicz said. “People often can be embarrassed, and I can understand how somebody would feel embarrassed, but they shouldn’t be.”

Both parties agree that the best way to combat elder abuse is to know the signs, and report when they arise.

“If you see something unusual, just, you know, make somebody aware, whether it be law enforcement or local agency,” Davis said.

HSHS officials encourage those who suspect the presence of elder abuse to contact the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, or dial 911 for immediate concerns.

