Karma Yoga class helps support furry friends

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Doing the yoga pose downward dog can help support dogs and other animals through a new karma yoga fundraiser.

Poses for Paws is a donation-based yoga class that takes place at The Yoga Room in Eau Claire every Friday from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. until Friday, August 25. The class is free but people can choose to donate any amount they see fit. The money will go towards the Eau Claire Humane Association to support their plans for expanding their space for the animals. Yoga Teacher, Yia Lor, said no experience is required to participate.

“For those that have never done yoga karma yoga is a really great place to start because it’s an all-level flow and we do a lot of bus stops,” Lor said. “If I cue something and it doesn’t feel quite right in your body, that’s okay just find a way to just move your body.”

Lor said karma yoga is known as the yoga of action which is what makes it a good fit for the fundraiser because people are taking action to support animals in the Eau Claire community.

