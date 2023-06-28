La Crosse man accused of possessing child pornography, methamphetamine

Generic police lights
Generic police lights(MGN)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LA CROSSE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -A La Crosse man is accused of possessing child pornography and methamphetamine.

A criminal complaint shows 34-year-old Parker Barnes is facing charges of possession of child pornography, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to the criminal complaint, four CyberTips were received from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding possible possession of child pornography. Google identified that a total of 746 media files were uploaded onto the Google platform that were suspected to be related to child pornography.

Investigation led authorities to suspect the IP addresses from the CyberTips were connected to Barnes.

A criminal complaint says an investigator had known who Barnes was from the La Crosse YMCA and had seen Barnes teaching music lessons to children at the La Crosse branch YMCA.

According to the criminal complaint, authorities made contact with YMCA personnel and was told that Parker Barnes was supposed to teach music lessons at the La Crosse YMCA on June 27, 2023. Authorities told the YMCA they would be making contact with Parker just prior to him entering the YMCA to take him into custody.

The criminal complaint says when authorities made contact with Barnes, they found a baggie that contained a crystalline substance that authorities suspected to be methamphetamines. They also found a clear glass smoking device with what appeared to be residue of methamphetamines.

Court records show a preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 5, 2023.

