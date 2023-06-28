Man sentenced in Dunn County homicide case

Dunn County death investigation
Dunn County death investigation(Dunn County Sheriff's Office)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
DUNN COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A man will spend life in prison for his role in a Dunn County homicide.

Wednesday, a judge sentenced 40-year-old Ryan Steinhoff for his conviction in the 2020 death of Bruce Mcguigan in a Town of Dunn home.

Steinhoff was found guilty as party to a crime of 1st degree intentional homicide last Nov.

Online court records indicate Steinhoff’s attorney sought the possibility of extended supervision after 20 years in prison. However, the judge said they can’t consider probation because there’s a mandatory life sentence for the 1st-degree intentional homicide conviction.

Steinhoff is one of three people that were charged after McGuigan was found dead.

